Asante Kotoko management accept Narteh Ogum's resignation - Reports

The management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reportedly accepted the resignation letter of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the management of the club who are currently locked in a meeting have opted to welcome the decision of the coach who led them to their first league success in seven years.



They also cited Ogum’s relationship club’s CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah as a reason for his exit.

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has resigned from his role, Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM reports.



Prosper Narteh Ogum's reported resignation comes hours after an alleged meeting with the Board of Asante Kotoko.



The former WAFA coach joined the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League as the replacement for Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto.



The 44-year-old manager ended Asante Kotoko's seven-year league drought after beating rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with 67 points.

"Breaking News: Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum resigns as Asante Kotoko Head Coach. Details on Highway Sports," Oyerepa FM tweeted on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



News about Prosper Narteh Ogum's resignation has come as a big surprise to Asante Kotoko fans who are waiting for the official confirmation of this news and the reason why they have lost their coach.



GhanaWeb will follow this story and update you as and when the details come.





Sources closer to Kotoko insist they have decided to accept the resignation AND there won't be ANY TALKS to talk Ogum out of his decision. This is a very fluid situation and requires decorum. https://t.co/yqAisgUIY0 — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) July 20, 2022

