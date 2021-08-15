‘Asante Kotoko management won’t last one week if they sack Barreto’ – Sarfo Gyamfi threatens

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi has cautioned the current management of the club against sacking beleaguered Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto.

Gyamfi famously referred to as ‘The Black President’ in his playing days believes that the trend of dismissing coaches and paying hefty compensation monies should be discontinued.



In his view, the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management should have included performance-related clauses in Mariano Barreto's contract which would have triggered his sack after the season ended ingloriously for the Porcupine Warriors.



Asante Kotoko finished the 2020-21 campaign empty-handed after failing to achieve all set targets Sporting-wise.



The development has led to much scrutiny on the club’s post-season activities. In fact, some incensed fans have blamed Barreto for the club’s inability to win a trophy.



His recent remarks about Kotoko’s training grounds and other happenings around the team have also won him more enemies than friends.

In analyzing how the issue at hand should be dealt with, Sarfo Gyamfi has advised management not to sack Barreto and end up paying a heavy compensation fee.



He disclosed this in an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM.



Watch the interview in the post below:



