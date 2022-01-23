0
Asante Kotoko mourns victims of Apiate explosion

Bogoso Apiate Explosion .jpeg The explosion has left many injured and about 13 dead

Sun, 23 Jan 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko have expressed sadness over the January 20 explosion at Apiate, a suburb of Bogoso in the Western Region.

Several people have been rendered homeless following the incident after a Tarkwa-bound truck carrying explosives for a mining company collided with a motorcycle.

The Ministry of Information has since confirmed the death of 13 persons with 59 injured as a result of the incident.

The Kumasi-based club, while consoling the bereaved families said their “heart bleeds” in a situation they described as “horrific.”

In a tweet on the club’s official Twiitter account, they assured the affected victims of their thoughts and prayers.

