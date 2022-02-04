Asante Kotoko must avoid complacency – Ex-Ghana star Wilberforce Mfum

Kotoko players line up before a fixture

Former Ghana international Wilberforce Mfum has advised Asante Kotoko players to do away with complacency following their superlative performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors has been outstanding this season after 14 matches winning 10, drawing 3 and losing 1.



The two-time African champions currently sit top on the league log with 33 points and are hoping to clinch the title at the end of the season.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the legendary striker of Kotoko entreated the players not to be complacent with their current performance.

“I always pray for Kotoko and I hope they continue with their performance. The players should not be complacent because the season is still young. Football is men’s game, so I will urge the players to play aggressively” he said.



Kotoko will play Elmina Sharks in matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday at away.