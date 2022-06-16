Asante Kotoko must reclaim lost glory – Herbert Mensah

Former chairman of Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah

Asante Kotoko wins GPL

Asante Kotoko to play at CAF Champions League



Herbert Mensah congratulates Kotoko



Former chairman of Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah, has urged the club to reclaim its lost glory on the African continent by leaving a mark at next season's CAF Champions League.



Asante Kotoko qualified to play at next season's CAF Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League 2021/22 season.



In a congratulatory message to the club, Herbert Mensah advised the playing body of Asante Kotoko to focus on achieving more with the club by making plans for the future.

"In order for you to become great, you have to change, you have to move with the times, you have to move with the future," the former Asante Kotoko chairman stated.



"Now Kotoko has to consolidate, they have to look at Africa and look into the future to judge the present, and if you can do that, you can see the direction which is right," he added.



He noted that stakeholders must be able to build a long-lasting foundation which would help the club achieve their aim of dominating the African continent once again.



"As an administrator, it's not about winning today; it is about whether 2- or 3-years time, the standard of Asante Kotoko would be able to stand strong enough to be able to go and challenge the best in Africa," Herbert Mensah stated.