0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko name Richard Boadu as new captain

Kotoko Captains Kotoko captains

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named Richard Boadu (Agadas) as the new captain of the team ahead of the new season.

Richard Boadu will be assisted by Yussif Mubarik as the first deputy skipper with Ibrahim Danlad as 2nd deputy.

Christopher Nettey and goalkeeper Pouaty Dendoum were named the 3rd and 4th captains of the team.

Kotoko announced their new captains on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The announcement of the new skippers by Asante Kotoko follows the unofficial exit of former captain Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu who is said to have refused a contract extension at the club.

The defender refused to travel with the club to Sudan for their pre-season tour after reports that he wanted his contract terminated.

Ganiyu played a key role as the Porcupine Warriors won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

Richard Boadu joined Asante Kotoko last season from Medeama and has become a force in midfield for the Kumasi-based club.



JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death