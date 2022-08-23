Asante Kotoko name Richard Boadu as new captain

Kotoko captains

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have named Richard Boadu (Agadas) as the new captain of the team ahead of the new season.

Richard Boadu will be assisted by Yussif Mubarik as the first deputy skipper with Ibrahim Danlad as 2nd deputy.



Christopher Nettey and goalkeeper Pouaty Dendoum were named the 3rd and 4th captains of the team.



Kotoko announced their new captains on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



The announcement of the new skippers by Asante Kotoko follows the unofficial exit of former captain Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu who is said to have refused a contract extension at the club.



The defender refused to travel with the club to Sudan for their pre-season tour after reports that he wanted his contract terminated.



Ganiyu played a key role as the Porcupine Warriors won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

Richard Boadu joined Asante Kotoko last season from Medeama and has become a force in midfield for the Kumasi-based club.





Meet the captains



Krobea mma , y3n abrafo nie



WOKUM APEM A, APEM BEBA #AKSC #preseason22???????? pic.twitter.com/b6IMQS4y8e — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions???? (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 23, 2022

JNA/KPE