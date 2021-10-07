Asante Kotoko names squad for Dubai pre-season trip

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, have named its squad for the pre-season training camp in Dubai, UAE.
The Porcupine Warriors will leave the country today ahead of their pre-season tour in Dubai to prepare for the 201/22 Ghana football season.
The team based in Kumasi held their final training session in Accra on Thursday morning.
The training tour will kick off on October 7 to 22 and will be streamed live on Kotoko's digital platform, CEEK.
Kotoko kicked off their pre-season at the Adako Jachie training grounds last two weeks under new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.
Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum replaced Mariano Barreto on a two-year deal.
Ghana’s top-flight is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2021. Kotoko will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC.
Kotoko will be hoping to make amends after ending the 2020/21 season trophyless under Portuguese trainer, Mariano Barreto.
Asante Kotoko squad for the Dubai pre-season tour. This is pure class from @AsanteKotoko_SC Weldone Krobea. I love this????????❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TRq2XHKoka— @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) October 7, 2021
✈️???????? Our traveling squad for our #Preseason21???? tour of Dubai!!????#AKSC #KotokoOnTour pic.twitter.com/OMfa4QIKMD— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 7, 2021
- GFA clears merit awards ahead of 2021/22 football season
- Karela United beats Eleven Wise and Proud United in two friendlies
- Official: Asante Kotoko appoints Ismail Ganiyu and Razak Abalora as captain and vice captain respectively
- 'I had a good relationship with Kotoko players and management' - Ex-Kotoko captain Felix Annan
- Montreal FC announces Eric Bekoe as head coach
- Read all related articles