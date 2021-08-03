Asante Kotoko needs a local coach – Chairman K5

Asante Kotoko SC

Former National Circles Chairman for Asante Kotoko, Kwaku Amponsah, popularly known as Chairman K5, has said that the club needs to appoint a local coach for the 2021/2022 Ghana football season.

Despite putting up a strong challenge in the Ghana Premier League, the Porcupine Warriors could not end the campaign on a high as they finished the season poorly.



Not only did the team miss out on the Ghana Premier League title, but it also could not achieve success in the MTN FA Cup title.



With the club set to prepare for the 2021/2022 football season, Chairman K5 has given his post-season thoughts.



"I can't single out one player because all the players did well. I rate the team 5/10. We had a problem in the striking role when Kwame Poku left."

"In fact, I must be sincere the board have done well especially this Covid period," Kwaku Amponsah told Ashh FM in an interview.



According to the former NCC Chairman, Asante Kotoko will need a black coach to succeed next season.



"Kotoko management has done very well. I prefer a black coach who is very good and can bring Kotoko back on track, but I don't have coach black coach in mind to recommend to management," he said.



The Reds finished last season with Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto as their head coach.