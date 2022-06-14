0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko not managed properly – Yamoah Ponkoh

Nana Yaw Amponsah Kotoko Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Yamoah Ponkoh, has criticized Nana Yaw Amponsah’s leadership style at the club.

According to the former DCE, he does not fancy how the club is managed and run under the current management.

Despite Asante Kotoko winning the league title, Yamoah Ponkoh has advised the praise singers of Nana Yaw Amponsah to tone down and concentrate on how to improve the club.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware, he said, “For me, I don’t believe in how they are managing the club. The fact that they have won the Premier League title doesn’t mean all is well with the club. I have been in their shoes before, and for me, I don’t fancy the way they do things, but then the club will definitely be managed by someone”.

“We must have divergent views; that is what will help the club to progress. So let’s wait and see.

“The praise-singing should tone down and let see the critical areas to improve the club ahead of Africa. Let us focus on what Otumfuo said; he has been repeating this. Hoping management can put together a good team to compete in Africa”.

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Related Articles: