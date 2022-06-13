0
Asante Kotoko officially crowned champions of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season

F53A9E7E ECA3 4D72 BE3D F9608063D6A0.jpeg A n elated Asante Kotoko side lift the GPL trophy

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have been officially crowned Champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The Kumasi-based club at the end of last season made arrangements to strengthen the squad of the team.

In addition, the club appointed Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach of the team.

With the changes and investments made paying off right from the start of the new league season, Asante Kotoko have been crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League today.

The coronation ceremony took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where the team defeated Elmina Sharks 3-0 in the last but one match of the season.

On the matchday, the team based in Kumasi dominated play and led at halftime. It was all thanks to talented left-back Imoro Ibrahim who curled in a free-kick from long range.

The goal scored in the 24th minute saw Asante Kotoko stay in the lead for a long time before a brace from Georges Mfegue propelled the team to secure a narrow 2-0 victory at full-time.

Courtesy of the league triumph this season, Asante Kotoko are set to represent Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

 

