Asante Kotoko-owned Joseph Amoako debuts for Swedish side Helsingborg

Joseph Amoako

The 19-year-old was introduced in the 78th minute as the Swedish top-flight side lost 4-2 to Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Amoako came close to scoring when he fired from outside the box but his effort.



His countryman Benjamin Acquah subbed on 69 minutes to replace Adam Kaied.

Amoako sealed his loan move from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko at the weekend.



He is expected to feature prominently for Helsingborg when the Swedish Allsvenskan begins on 2 April 2022.