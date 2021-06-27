Asante Kotoko players get GH¢100,000 cash boost to beat Hearts of Oak in derby

A cheque of GH¢100,000 has been presented to the Kotoko team by it's CEO, Dr Kwame Kyei

Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, has presented a post-dated cheque for GH¢100,000 to the club to beat rivals Hearts of Oak in Sunday's Ghana Premier League derby.

The business mogul did the presentation at the team's camping base at AJ Hotel in Accra.



During his time in management, Dr Kyei motivated the players to beat the Phobians 3-1 in Tamale in the MTN FA Cup final.



Kotoko are tied on points with the perennial rivals but lie in second place on goal difference.

The winner takes a giant step towards winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.