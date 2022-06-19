Asante Kotoko pop champagne with ex-president J.A Kufuor after winning GPL trophy

4
Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The management, technical team and players of Asante Kotoko popped champagne with former President of the country, John Agyekum Kufuor, after winning the Ghana Premier League title for the 2021/22 season.

The former President before the start of the season charged the Porcupine Warriors to make him proud by winning a trophy this season and the team was able to accomplish the task.

To celebrate their victory, the team paid a courtesy call on the former president who previously served on the board of Asante Kotoko.

The team had a good time with J.A Kufuor as he congratulated them and further charged them to excel at the CAF Champions League next season.

The team led by Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah pledged to make the former President proud going into the CAF Champions League next season.

Asante Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League title for the 26th time with 3 games to spare.

