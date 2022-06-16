Asante Kotoko present Ghana Premier League title to Italian Ambassador

Kotoko presents GPL title to Italian Ambassador

Champions Asante Kotoko have presented the Ghana Premier League title to the Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d’Orlandi on behalf of their kits sponsor, Errea.

The Porcupine Warriors were crowned champions of the 2021/22 season on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The club received their 24th league title after defeating Elmina Sharks 3-0 with goals from Imoro Ibrahim and a brace by George Mfuege.



Asante Kotoko officials have arrived in the capital to thank their sponsors and were at the Italian Embassy to present the league title to the Ambassador.

The visit was also to deepen the club's relations with their kit's manufacturers and the Italian ambassador.



Asante Kotoko will play their last game of the season against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.



