Asante Kotoko reject Royal Antwerp's €50k loan offer for Imoro Ibrahim - Reports

Imoro Ibrahim Asante Kotoko left back , Imoro Ibrahim

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have reportedly rejected Royal Antwerp's €50,000 loan deal for left-back, Imoro Ibrahim.

According to multiple reports, the Belgian top-flight side tabled a deal of a €50,000 initial loan fee with a buy-option for €200,000.

Kotoko has declined the deal, demanding an initial loan fee of €150,000 and a buy-option of €400,000.

Imoro was one of the outstanding players for the Reds this season, playing a pivotal role in the club's quest to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.

The former Karela United defender tops the best playmakers' list in the league with 9 assists.

He has also scored two goals, taking his goal involvement to 11, the most by a defender in the GPL.

Coupled with his exceptional attributes as a modern-day full-back is his brilliant set of pieces ability.

Most of his assists have come from set-pieces with his goals being from direct freekicks.

