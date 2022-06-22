Asante Kotoko rejects €50,000 loan-deal from Royal Antwerp for Imoro Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko have rejected a €50,000 loan deal from Belgian club Royal Antwerp for Imoro Ibrahim, according to sources.
The Jupiler Pro League side has shown interest in signing the talented left-back in the summer transfer window.
Antwerp have submitted a €50,000 offer to Asante Kotoko for a season-loan deal and have also tabled €200,000 for a permanent deal should he impress.
According to reports, Asante Kotoko have rejected the above offer.
The Ghanaian clubs is asking for €150,000 for the loan deal and €400,000 for the permanent deal.
Kotoko want approximately €550,000 on the player's sale.
Ibrahim, 22, has enjoyed a standout campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight, playing an influential role for the side as they clinched their 25th Premier League.
The full-back enjoyed a roller coaster campaign for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 27 appearances for the most successful Ghanaian club.
The clubs are still in contact as negotiations are still been discussed.
