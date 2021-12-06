Asante Kotoko rejects shine as club record first defeat of the season in GPL

Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah and Habib Mohammed

Three former players won Man of the Match awards in Matchday 6 of the GPL

Kotoko recorded their first loss of the season to King Faisal



Emmanuel Gyamfi scored two goals for Aduana Stars



Three players who left Asante Kotoko last season picked up Man of The Match awards in Matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League as the Porcupines were handed their first defeat of the season by King Faisal.



Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi, midfielder Augustine Okrah and defender Habib Mohammed won Man of the Match awards for their performance for their respective clubs.



Winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi scored a brace for Aduana Stars in their 3-0 win over the West African Football Academy. (matchday date)



The former Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi was the man of the day as he scored twice in each half to solidify Aduana's victory over the Academy boys.

On Sunday (date) , Habib Mohammed was instrumental as Dreams FC defeated Bibiani Gold Stars by 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Augustine Okrah who also left the club following the expiration of his contract also won a consecutive man of the match award with Bechem United in their 0-0 stalemate with Great Olympics.



However, the Porcupines could not boast of the same success story as they lost by 3-2 to King Faisal in the city derby at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Zubairu Ibrahim’s hat trick was enough to sink the Porcupines with Cameroonian striker Mfegue Omgba scoring twice for Kotoko.



Both Emmanuel Gyamfi and Habib Mohammed were part of 7 other players released by Asante Kotoko after last season.



