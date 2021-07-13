Asante Kotoko remembers Nkawkaw accident victims on fourth anniversary

One Kotoko official died in the accident

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have paid tribute to the victims of the accident which occurred in Nkawkaw four years ago involving the club and a truck.

Kotoko were on their way back to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League match against Inter Allies on July 12, 2017, when the team bus run into a stationery truck.



Equipment officer, Thomas Obeng Asare lost his life at the spot with several players including the then coach Steven Pollack suffering various degrees of injuries.



"Remembering the victims of the Wednesday, July 12, 2017 accident, 4 years on from the tragic event on the Nkawkaw dual carriage," the Porcupine Warriors posted on their Twitter page.



