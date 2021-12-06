3
Asante Kotoko reports referees to GFA after ‘painful’ defeat to King Faisal

Asante Kotoko lost 3-2 to King Faisal

Mon, 6 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko lost 3-2 to King Faisal on matchday six

Zubairu Ibrahim becomes first King Faisal player to score a hattrick against Kotoko

Kotoko conceded for the first time at home this season against King Faisal

Records holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have officially lodged a complaint against the referees who handled their match week 6 game against King Faisal to the Ghana Football Association.

Asante Kotoko lost their first game of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to King Faisal FC in the Kumasi derby at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Striker Zubairu Ibrahim’s hattrick gave the visitors a 3-2 victory against their neighbors.

The match witnessed several controversial refereeing decisions as Asante Kotoko were denied a goal scored by striker Mfegue Georges which the assistant referee flagged for an offside.

King Faisal also suffered a similar fate with two penalty calls as man of the match Zubairu Ibrahim was fouled in the Kotoko box twice.

However, Asante Kotoko have announced that they have logged a complaint against the match officials but left out the details of the complaints.

“We have lodged a formal complaint with the @ghanafaofficial against the referees who officiated our #GPL2122 matchday-6 game against King Faisal in Kumasi last Sunday,” they posted on their Twitter page.

The complaint was lodged against centre referee Julian Nunoo, Asst. 1 Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey, and Asst 2. Roland Nii Dodoo Addy and fourth official Daniel Laryea.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
