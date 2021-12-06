Asante Kotoko reports referees to GFA after ‘painful’ defeat to King Faisal

Asante Kotoko lost 3-2 to King Faisal on matchday six
Zubairu Ibrahim becomes first King Faisal player to score a hattrick against Kotoko
Kotoko conceded for the first time at home this season against King Faisal
Records holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have officially lodged a complaint against the referees who handled their match week 6 game against King Faisal to the Ghana Football Association.
Asante Kotoko lost their first game of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season to King Faisal FC in the Kumasi derby at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Striker Zubairu Ibrahim’s hattrick gave the visitors a 3-2 victory against their neighbors.
The match witnessed several controversial refereeing decisions as Asante Kotoko were denied a goal scored by striker Mfegue Georges which the assistant referee flagged for an offside.
King Faisal also suffered a similar fate with two penalty calls as man of the match Zubairu Ibrahim was fouled in the Kotoko box twice.
However, Asante Kotoko have announced that they have logged a complaint against the match officials but left out the details of the complaints.
“We have lodged a formal complaint with the @ghanafaofficial against the referees who officiated our #GPL2122 matchday-6 game against King Faisal in Kumasi last Sunday,” they posted on their Twitter page.
The complaint was lodged against centre referee Julian Nunoo, Asst. 1 Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey, and Asst 2. Roland Nii Dodoo Addy and fourth official Daniel Laryea.
???????????????? ???????????????????????? ????— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 6, 2021
We have lodged a formal complaint with the @ghanafaofficial against the referees who officiated our #GPL2122 matchday-6 game against King Faisal in Kumasi last Sunday.#AKSC pic.twitter.com/APBBMEvigi
TWI NEWS
- Week 6 GPL wrap-up: King Faisal hand Asante Kotoko first defeat of the season
- 2021/22 GPL: Week 6 Match Report - AshantiGold 0-0 Legon Cities
- Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko 3-2 defeat to King Faisal
- 2021/22 GPL: Week 6 Match Report -Dreams FC 2-1 Gold Stars
- We should have been given a penalty - Kotoko coach laments after defeat King Faisal defeat
- Read all related articles