Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie project nears completion

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Works at the Asante Kotoko Adako Jachie project site is taking shape as the first phase is close to completion.

The first phase will include the club's secretariat and other officers being moved from the current Odeneho Kwadaso location to Adako Jachie.



It will help the club in its administrative work while also giving the club the needed base to work on other infrastructural needs.



They will also secure high-end equipment for their new secretariat as the staff are complaining the present ones are old.



Phase 1 was originally supposed to be ready in January but the date was pushed back.

Latest updates from the ongoing construction show that the facility is almost at its final stage of completion.



The project when completed will have a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive office, dressing room, medical block, secretariat, players block and a gym.



