Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie project nears completion

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Phase one of Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie training complex is nearing its completion stages.

The first phase will include the club’s secretariat and other officers being moved from the current Odeneho Kwadaso location to Adako Jachie.



The Adako Jachie training complex project commenced in October 2020 under the current club's management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah.



It will help the club in its administrative work while also giving the club the needed base to work on other infrastructural needs.



The project when completed will have a 30-bed dormitory, a technical block, executive office, dressing room, medical block, secretariat, players block and a gym.

They will also secure high-end equipment for their new secretariat as the staff is complaining the present ones are old.



