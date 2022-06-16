0
Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga set for imminent Udinese move - Agent confirms

Etouga's Agent Meet Kotoko CEO Etouga's agent, Amadou Fontem Tigana meet Nana Yaw Amponsah

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella, is reportedly set for an imminent move to Serie A side, Udinese.

Etouga's agent, Amadou Fontem Tigana, has said that he is set to have a meeting with Udinese Sporting director, Pierpaolo Marino, in Nigeria on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Tigana has held a successful meeting with Kotoko's Chief executive officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah to discuss the transfer.

Etouga joined Kotoko from Cameroonian topflight side AS Fortuna de Mfou before the start of the current campaign.

The Asante Kotoko striker has been in blistering form since joining the club and currently leads the goal king race with 21 goals.

Tigana predicted that his client will be just like Liverpool superstar, Sadio Mane.

“Etouga’s future is like that of Sadio Mane. Because of Etouga I have got like 5000 calls. I have been managing top Cameroonian players like Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of Young Boys and he is a national team player," Tigana said as quoted by happyghana.com.

“I sent him here because I knew he was not going to last more than two years in Ghana,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
