Asante Kotoko’s new striker Steven Mukwala arrives in Ghana

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

New Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala has arrived in Ghana to commence his career with the Ghana Premier League giants.

The Porcupine Warriors club in a bid to strengthen their squad for the 2022/2023 football season reached a deal to sign the Ugandan striker.



The 23-year-old has signed a deal to keep him at the two-time CAF Champions League winners until 2024 after ending his stay at Uganda Rivers Authority FC (URA FC).



The prolific striker was heavily linked with a switch to Asante Kotoko in the last two transfer window but the contractual obligations laid by URA FC forced the Ghanaian giants to back out of the negotiations.



In the 2019/20 Ugandan League, Dese scored 13 goals in 23 matches and netted 14 goals in 24 matches the following league campaign.



Then in the 2021/22 season, the striker hit the back of the net with 13 goals in 26 games.

He was behind Vipers SC forward Yunus Ssentamu and Erick Kambale from Express FC who registered 16 and 15 goals respectively.



Mukwala’s impressive displays also continued into the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary round where he scored two goals in the home tie against Ethiopian Coffee FC to help his team win 2-1 in the 2020/2021 season



He also made his competitive debut for the Uganda Cranes in 2021 when they played out a goalless draw with Mali at Kitende in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



