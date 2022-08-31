0
Asante Kotoko’s physiotherapist refutes claims by Kumasi-based journalist

Emmanuel Jaidyn Emmanuel Jaidyn

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: Dickson Boadi

The physiotherapist of the African Club of the Century Kumasi Asante Kotoko Mr. Emmanuel Jaidyn has described comments made by a Sports presenter, Kweku Edison, who works with Wontumi Radio in Kumasi as a fallacy.

According to him, the Asante Kotoko team travelled to Sudan for preseason without him because he was taking care of Mbela and Mfegue who couldn't travel with the team because of injuries.

Kweku Edison, the sports journalist made a statement that he fought with a Simba SC player during their friendly match.

In a Twitter post, Emmanuel Jaidyn debunked the speculations by the Kumasi-based journalist.

"The person in the video is not me whereas I am in Ghana rendering other club services," he said.

"I urge that such comment should be treated as void as it a false accusation, an action I didn't participate in," he added.

Source: Dickson Boadi
