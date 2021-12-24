Asante Kotoko secure another GH¢1 million sponsorship

Asante Kotoko players celebrates with coach Prosper Narteh(White)

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have sealed a deal with financial firm Zeepay worth a whopping GH¢1 million.

The fintech company thus joins the growing number of sponsors and partners that have joined the club since Nana Yaw Amponsah became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club.



In a statement issued from Asante Kotoko on Friday, it said, “We are delighted to announce a partnership deal with Ghanaian-owned Fintech and mobile money company, Zeepay Ghana Limited worth GH¢1 million for one year with an option to renew.”

Parts of the statement encourages fans of the club to use the services provided by the new partners.



“As always, the partnership/sponsorship was agreed with our cherished fans in mind, which is why we entreat our fans to patronise the mobile money and remittance service offered by Zeepay,” the statement notes.