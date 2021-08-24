Asante Kotoko set to land bumper deal with National Lottery Authority

Kotoko officials with Sammy Awuku, the Director General of NLA

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, are close to landing a big deal with National Lottery Authority according to reports.

The NLA could join a growing list of Kotoko's partners before the new season begins after CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah paid a courtesy call to the premises of the NLA.



Sammy Awuku, the Director General of NLA, received the Kotoko delegation with open arms and it has been revealed that collaborations were discussed.

“Earlier today, the Asante Kotoko Executive Management paid a courtesy call on me at the National Lottery Authority. We had a successful discussion on contributions and collaborations to increase revenue for the Authority”. Sammy Awuku wrote on his social media page.



If a deal is done, Kotoko will have a top sponsor alongside Adonko Next Level and others for the new season.