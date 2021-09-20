Asante Kotoko set to sign Stephen Amankona from Berekum Chelsea - Reports

Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona

Asante Kotoko have reached a deal with Berekum Chelsea to sign Stephen Amankona, according to media reports.

The Chelsea captain is expected to sign a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors in a deal worth Gh¢ 210,000 ($35,087).



Asante Kotoko are expected to announce the signing of Stephen Amankona after a mandatory medical examination this week.



Amankona attacker has been one of the top performers in the Ghana Premier League for the past seasons.



The enterprising attacker scored eleven (11) goals in 28 appearances for Berekum Chelsea in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

He also scored four times for his outfit in the FA Cup competition, propelling them to the semi-finals.



He played an instrumental role in Ghana U20 qualification to the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Niger.



Amankona was loaned out to Hungarian side MTK Budapest in 2019 but failed to sign permanently due to contractual disagreement between both clubs.



Asante Kotoko already acquired Richmond Lamptey and Maxwell Agyemang ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.