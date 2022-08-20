0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko set to take on Sudanese club Al Hilal in preseason friendly

Al Hilal Vs Kotoko.jfif The two African giants will play a friendly game on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play a friendly match against Sudanese club Al Hilal as part of their preseason activities.

The two-week preseason trip to Turkey with the reigning Ghana Premier League winners has been postponed due to visa problems.

The 2022/23 CAF Champions League, which will begin in September, will include Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal as participants.

Al Hilal is a Sudanese football club based in Omdurman that competes in the Sudan Premier League.

Al Hilal is considered the most successful Sudanese club to participate in the African Champions League in its current and old versions, as it reached the final twice in 1987 and 1992, and reached the semi-finals five times in 1966, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015.

The game will start at 7:00 PM at the 25,000-capacity Al Hilal Stadium.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
Related Articles: