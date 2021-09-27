Asante Kotoko signs another teenager

• Augustine Agyapong has joined Asante Kotoko
• He becomes the third teenager to have signed for the Porcupines
• Agyapong joins from lower-tier side Delsamaco FC
Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of 17-year-old defender Augustine Agyapong on a four-year contract.
Teenager Augustine Agyapong joins the record holders of the Ghana Premier League from Division Two League side Delsamaco Football Club.
Agyapong was one of the top defenders in the lower tier league as he scored three goals and provided 25 assists for Delsamaco across that period.
Augustine Agyapong becomes the third teenager to sign for Asante Kotoko after Clinton Opoku and Isaac Oppong were unveiled last week.
“The 18-year-old wing-forward joins us from Division Two side Bectero Sassana FC on a 4-year deal,” the club wrote on their Twitter page.
????????????????????????????. ????????????????????????????????. ????????????????????????!!!— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 27, 2021
????We're delighted to confirm the signing of 17-year old versatile defender Augustine Agyapong on a four-year deal from Delsanco FC.
????????????????????, ????????????????????????????????...????????????????????????????!!!#AKSC #AgyapongSigns #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/Cy4hs3pxdb
- Medeama's Samuel Appiah joins Asante Kotoko
- Gary Lineker reacts to Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal
- Asamoah Gyan and Kylian Mbappe are my idols - Mizak Asante
- I'm available for Asante Kotoko - Stephen Amankona
- ‘I play to leave a mark’ - Mizak Asante reacts to magical goal
- Read all related articles