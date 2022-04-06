1
Asante Kotoko star Isaac Oppong to miss the rest of the season due to injury

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko youngster, Isaac Oppong will sit out for the rest of the season after undergoing a successful knee surgery.

The promising 18-year-old was out of action since December last year after sustaining a knee ligament injury against King Faisal.

Oppong recovered from the injury to feature in Asante Kotoko's away draw with Hearts of Oak but was later withdrawn from the clubs' activities following an advise from the medical team of the Kumasi-based club.

The forward underwent a successful surgery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) last week and he has been ruled out for twelve weeks, according to a Kickgh.com report.

Oppong became an instant hit to be described as a key performer of Asante Kotoko in the first six matches of the Ghana Premier League after joining them from third-tier club Bectero FC on a three-year deal before the start of the 2021/22 season.

He managed to score three goals and provided three assists in his 7 games for Asante Kotoko.

Asante Kotoko already have Francis Andy Kumi and young goalkeeper Abdul Rafiu Yakubu in the treatment room.

Source: footballghana.com
