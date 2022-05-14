0
Asante Kotoko starman Mbella Etouga handed maiden Cameroon call-up for AFCON Qualifiers

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana Premier League leaders Kumasi Asante Kotoko starman Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga has been handed maiden Cameroon national team call-up for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The In-form and prolific attacker has been attracting interest from big European clubs ahead of the summer and his value will increase should he make his Cameroon debut next month.

The 20-year-old prodigy has been invited for the games against Kenya and Burundi respectively.

He is the star player since joining the Porcupine Warriors with scintillating performances in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.

He has scored 19 goals for the Reds who are on top of the Premier League table with seven points separating them from second placed team.

Asante Kotoko received a letter from the Cameroon Football Federation which the player is expected to join camp on May 30th.

“Within the framework of the qualification matches for AFCON 2023, Ivory Coast, Cameroon’s national team will play official matches during the FIFA break starting from May 30 to Jun 14, 2022. June 4, Cameroon vs Kenya. June 8, Burundi vs Cameroon.

“In this perspective, a preparatory training camp will be held in the aforementioned break from May 30th to June 14.

“In view of the above, we hereby inform you that you have been invited to take part in the said meeting,” ;part of the letter read.

