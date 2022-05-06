0
Asante Kotoko striker Andy Kumi debunks exit reports

Andy Kumi Kotoko.jpeg Andy Kumi plays forward for Asante Kotoko

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko forward Andy Kumi has debunked reports claiming he is pushing to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old who was an integral member of the porcupine Warriors has fallen down the pecking order at the club this campaign.

He is yet to make any appearance for the two-time African Champions.

Frank Etouga Mbella and George Mfegue have been the preferred options for Coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum in attack this season.

Having recovered from an injury that saw him on the sidelines for a long time, Kumi has promised to work hard for Kotoko.

In a post sighted on social media, he said, "I want my fans and the fabulous family to debunk on this news. I’m really happy at Kotoko and will forever love this family. Despite everything, will continue to work hard as I’m back from injury”





Source: footballghana.com
