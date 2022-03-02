1
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella sets sight on winning goal king gong

Frank Etouga Mbella Asante Kotoko striker, Frank Mbella Etouga

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Cameroonian forward Frank Etouga Thierry Mbella has set sights on winning the Ghana Premier League title and goal king at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Mbella, who joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the season has been impressive scoring 13 goals and currently leading the goal king race.

He bagged a brace when his side defeated Dreams FC 2-0 on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium, emerging as the Most Valuable Player in the said game.

Speaking after the game, Mbella expressed the desire to win both goal king and Ghana Premier League title with Kotoko.

“It’s my objective to win the league, again, I am working hard to annex the goal king,” he said.

Mbella will become the first Kotoko player to win the goal king since the 2008/2009 season after Alex Asamoah.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah
Related Articles: