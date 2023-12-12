Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala urges club fans to believe in the process

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Desse Mukwala

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Desse Mukwala has urged the club fans to believe in the process as they seek to make an impact in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently 7th on the domestic top-flight table after shaking off a difficult start to the season. They continued their resurgence with a 3-2 win over sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last Sunday.



Speaking after the game, the Uganda international, who exhibited his goalscoring prowess with a brace against Hearts of Oak has urged the fans to believe in the team.

“I will urge the fans to believe in the process. Since we are winning our games, I think we shall score more than two goals in our next match against Great Olympics” he said.



Asante Kotoko are away to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League matchday 15 clash on Sunday.