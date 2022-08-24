Asante Kotoko suffer 2-0 defeat against Sudanese giants Al Hilal in pre-season friendly

Kotoko player (in red) attempts to gain possession of the ball

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko lost 2-0 to Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday in Sudan.

Hilal scored in each half to defeat Kotoko, who are in Sudan preparing for the 2022/23 season.



Kotoko announced that they will play four matches while in Sudan, and they faced Hilal in the first of two meetings on Tuesday.



In the 42nd minute, Senegalese youngster Lamine Jarjou scored for Al Hilal, giving the Blue Jewels a 1-0 lead.



Khater Awad's goal in the 88th minute sealed Al Hilal's victory over the Porcupine Warriors.

It was the first time Richard Boadu, who had been named Asante Kotoko's new captain earlier in the day, led the team out onto the pitch.



Ibrahim Imoro, a former Asante Kotoko left-back, captained A-Hilal from the start.



The two teams will meet again on Friday, August 26 in a rematch.



