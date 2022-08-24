0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko suffer 2-0 defeat against Sudanese giants Al Hilal in pre-season friendly

Fa3V7n1XkAAELXu Kotoko player (in red) attempts to gain possession of the ball

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko lost 2-0 to Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday in Sudan.

Hilal scored in each half to defeat Kotoko, who are in Sudan preparing for the 2022/23 season.

Kotoko announced that they will play four matches while in Sudan, and they faced Hilal in the first of two meetings on Tuesday.

In the 42nd minute, Senegalese youngster Lamine Jarjou scored for Al Hilal, giving the Blue Jewels a 1-0 lead.

Khater Awad's goal in the 88th minute sealed Al Hilal's victory over the Porcupine Warriors.

It was the first time Richard Boadu, who had been named Asante Kotoko's new captain earlier in the day, led the team out onto the pitch.

Ibrahim Imoro, a former Asante Kotoko left-back, captained A-Hilal from the start.

The two teams will meet again on Friday, August 26 in a rematch.

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: