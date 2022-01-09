Asante Kotoko thump Ashgold 3-1, Aduana and Bechem record wins

An outstanding performance from Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon saw the team thrashing rivals Ashanti Gold SC 3-1 in the Ghana Premier League.
The two clubs in the Ashanti Region today locked horns at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to battle for points on matchday 12 of the ongoing 2021/22 top-flight league season.
Although the first half of the tough meeting will end in a goalless, Asante Kotoko resumed the second half and brushed aside Ashanti Gold SC on the back of a fantastic display.
On the matchday, striker Frank Mbella Etouga stole the show as he netted a sensational hat-trick in the second half to inspire the Reds to hammer the Miners.
From the other grounds, Aduana Stars defeated Elmina Sharks 1-0 away while Bechem United thumped Real Tamale United 2-0 at home.
Elsewhere, Legon Cities FC beat Dreams FC 1-0 with King Faisal suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to Techiman Eleven Wonders.
At the Accra Sports Stadium, Karela United put up a resilient performance as the team laboured to draw 1-1 with Great Olympics at the end of a very tough contest.
Below are the full Ghana Premier League results from Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Asante Kotoko 3-1 Ashanti Gold
Bechem United 2-0 RTU
Dreams FC 0-1 Legon Cities FC
Great Olympics 1-1 Karela United
Eleven Wonders 2-0 King Faisal
Elmina Sharks 0-1 Aduana Stars
