0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko to begin CAF Champions League campaign on September 9

Asante Kotoko To Begin CAF Champions League Campaign On September 9 CAF Champions League trophy

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko will begin their CAF Champions League campaign on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced.

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak/Bechem United will be representing Ghana in the CAF Inter-club competition next season.

The continents football governing body has announced the start dates for both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Registration for the competitions will kick off effectively on 1st August 2022 and end on August 15, 2022.

Each club is expected to register a maximum of 40 players and use 11 players in a match with 9 players on the bench with 5 players coming on as substitutes during the changes for substitution under the new directives.

The first leg of the 1st preliminary matches will be played on the weekend of September 9-11, 2022 and September 16-18, 2022.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan
Related Articles: