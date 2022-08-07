Asante Kotoko to begin pre-season on August 8

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, have decided to begin pre-season training on August 8.

They will begin training at Adako Jachie in Kumasi on the stated date, with all players expected to report to camp.



Assistant coaches David Ocloo and John Eduafo will oversee the training as the Porcupine Warriors continue their search for a replacement for coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who unexpectedly resigned in July.



The players will engage in some physical activities to improve their performance, as well as play some friendlies to fill the team's voids before departing for Turkey to continue their preparations.

They will spend 15 days in Turkey, where they will play an international friendly against Rivers United of Nigeria.



Kotoko have so far announced the signings of Accra Lions goalkeeper Frederick Asare and Uganda Rivers Authority FC's Steven Mukwala, and hope to complete deals for others in the coming days.



Asante Kotoko aim to defend their league crown, win FA Cup, and reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League next season.