Asante Kotoko to extend Fabio Gama's contract - Reports

Asante Kotoko are set to renew Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko are set to renew Fabio Gama's contract ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season, the local media have reported.

The Brazilian import signed a two-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2020/21 football season as a free agent.



Gama has been a key figure for the Reds following his move to the club.



He played a vital role in Asante Kotoko's 2021/22 Ghana Premier League triumph.

With four months left on his contract, the club is set to renew the contract of the 29-year-old.



Gama is expected to sign a new two-year deal with the club as the Kumasi-based side seek to improve its side ahead of its CAF Champions League participation.



Fabio Gama is expected to be in action as the 'Kum Apem' lads will face Accra Lions FC in their final game of the season this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in the matchday 34 games.