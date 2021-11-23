Asante Kotoko to miss two key midfielders for Karela United clash

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mudasiru Salifu

Asante Kotoko midfielders, Richmond Lamptey and Mudasiru Salifu will not make the club's trip to Aiyinasie as the Reds play Karela United on matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League.



Lamptey sustained an injury during the club's 2-0 wins over Eleven Wonders last Saturday. The left-footed midfielder was replaced by Cameroonian George Mfegue right after halftime.

For Salifu, he will miss the trip on the account of accumulated yellow cards as he picked his third booking during the game against Wonders.



The two have started all four matches for the Porcupines this season and will be a huge miss at a difficult venue, Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Salifu has a goal and an assist while Lamptey has scored once in four games this season.



Asante Kotoko are on four matches winning streak and would like to maintain their momentum. The Reds lead the league log with 12 points.