Asante Kotoko to play Nigeria champions Rivers United in pre-season friendly

Kotoko Squad.png Asante Kotoko

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko will play Nigerian champions, Rivers United in a friendly match as part of their pre-season matches.

Asante Kotoko won the Ghana Premier League last season and they will face Rivers United, a team that also won the Nigerian Professional Football League in the 2021/22 season.

The match between the two west African countries is expected to take place in Turkey in August 2022.

Both Asante Kotoko and Rivers United will participate in the 2022 CAF Champions League next season.

The Kumasi-based club are expected to have a two-week pre-season in Europe as part of their tour to prepare them for next season’s campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will leave Ghana on August 14, 2022, and will be in Turkey from August 15 till August 30.

Asante Kotoko will also play a series of friendlies against some Turkish clubs before they return to Ghana.

