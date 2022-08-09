Asante Kotoko to start pre-season today in Accra

Kotoko are training in Accra

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will begin pre-season training in Accra today in preparation for the 2022/23 season.

On Monday, all players reported to the Adako Jachie training grounds for medicals, and they will travel south for the official start of pre-season.



With Prosper Narteh Ogum unexpectedly resigning, Ghanasoccernet has learned that Abdul Gazelle, the youth team coach, will take charge of pre-season.



The players will engage in some physical activities to improve their performance, as well as play some friendlies to fill the team's voids before departing for Turkey to continue their preparations.

They will spend 15 days in Turkey, where they will play an international friendly against Rivers United of Nigeria.



Kotoko have so far announced the signings of Accra Lions goalkeeper Frederick Asare and Uganda Rivers Authority FC's Steven Mukwala, and hope to complete deals for others in the coming days.



Kotoko aim to defend their league crown, win FA Cup and reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League next season.