0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko to unveil 'Amamere' jerseys for 2021/22 season today

KOTOKOOOK Kotoko will unveil their jerseys for the 2021/22 season today

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will unveil their new jerseys for the 2021/22 season on Monday, August 30, 2021. 

The uniforms dubbed as 'ammamere' jerseys are expected to have a touch of tradition. The Porcupine Warriors will present both home and away kits on Monday.

The jerseys are produced by Italian sportswear manufacturers, Errea, who have a three-year relationship with the club.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer