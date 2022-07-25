0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko to visit Turkey for pre-season

Asante Kotoko 345678 Asante Kotoko SC head to Turkey for pre-season

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CAF to announce dates for Champions League preliminary draw

Asante Kotoko qualify for the 2022/2023 CAFCL

Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League Champions, Asante Kotoko, have announced that the club will embark on a pre-season tour in Turkey.

The Reds announced their 15-day pre-season in the European country via a Twitter post.

According to the club, the 15-day tour begins on August 15 and ends on August 30, 2022. The club also announced that interested fans could join the team for the tour at a cost.

Asante Kotoko won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, finishing 11 points ahead of second place Bechem United.

The Porcupines, following the triumph, will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions will know their opponent in the preliminary round during the draw that will be held in August 2022.

Although the specific date for the draw is yet to be announced by CAF, the playoff round is scheduled to take place from September 9 to November 9, 2022.

While the group stages begin on February 12, 2023.



EE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu