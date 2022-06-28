1
Asante Kotoko trio on trial at Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko trio, Mudasiru Salifu, Richard Boadu, and Andrews Appau are currently on trial at Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol, according to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

The trio played a huge role in the Porcupine Warriors' triumph in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign.

The players have already begun their trials and will be handed a permanent deal should they manage to impress the technical handlers of the team.

Sheriff Tiraspol signed Asante Kotoko’s first-choice goalkeeper Razak Abalora early this year after an impressive performance.

The trio is expected to join their former teammate at the club if they are able to secure a move after the trials.

