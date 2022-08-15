1
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko unveil new signing Ernest Osei Poku

Ernest Osei Poku 9876 New Asante Kotoko signing, Ernest Osei Poku

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of youngster Ernest Osei Poku on a three-year deal.

In an official statement to unveil the player, the Porcupine Warriors club said they acquired the signature of the player on a free transfer.

“New in the City of Kumasi is Ernest Osei Poku.

“The midfielder joins us on a free transfer in a three-year deal having completed routine medical checks. Welcome Osei,” a post on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko said on Monday, August 15.

The signing of Ernest Osei Poku is to provide a major squad boost for the Reds. Having won the Ghana Premier League title last season, Asante Kotoko will next season compete in the CAF Champions League while battling for titles domestically.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott