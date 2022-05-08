13
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars (GPL WK 28)

Video Archive
Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the Ghana Premier League matchday 28 between Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars.

Asante Kotoko could go 11 points clear at the top with a win over Aduana after second-place Bechem United drew with Hearts of Oak on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Aduana will be eyeing revenge after losing the reverse fixture at Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

However, they have been on a poor run since mid-March, going winless in seven straight games.

The Fire boys, as a result, trail their opponents today by 14 points.

For Kotoko, they look to win back-to-back games for the first time since April. The Porcupines have lost two and drawn one of their 14 home matches this weekend.

Follow the live updates below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Related Articles: