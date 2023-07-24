Asante Kotoko will be ready for the upcoming season – Kwesi Appiah

James Kwesi Appiah, a member of the four-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko

James Kwesi Appiah, a member of the four-man Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has said the club will be ready for the upcoming football season in Ghana.

Following the dissolution of the 12-member board of directors led by Dr Kwame Kyei and the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, the life patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has named a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the affairs ahead of the new season.



They include Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant.



Other members include former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who will serve as the administrative manager.



Despite admitting his side faces a daunting task next season, Kwesi Appiah is undoubtedly confident that the Porcupine Warriors will be ready for the campaign.



“The season will not be easy for Kotoko but once we have a substantive coach, he (the Coach) will be looking at players who will be leaving and then recruit new ones as replacement” he told Akoma FM in an interview.

“The pre-season will be affected a little bit but I think with intensive six weeks training, the team should be ready, it's just unfortunate that some of the players are at the national camp (Black Galaxy)”



“But we will start with those available and make sure that all other aspect of the team is receiving the necessary attention”



The Porcupine Warriors finished 4th in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Meanwhile, the club has pulled out of the upcoming GHALCA Top 4 competition as the restructure of the club continues.