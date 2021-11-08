Asante Kotoko will be without Ismail Ganiyu for Bibiani Gold Stars trip

Ismail Ganiyu

Asante Kotoko SC skipper, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu will miss the club’s week three fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars.



The Porcupines have had a blossoming start to the season and would want to maintain their momentum in an away game against Gold Stars.



Unfortunately for Kotoko, they would have to do it without their pillar at the back who will be at the Black Stars camp during that period.

Ganiyu was named among Ghana’s 28 man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The 25-year-old was one of four local-based players-Richard Attah, Issahaku Fatawu, and Philemon Baffour to have earned an invitation to join the Senior National Football Team.



The Blacks Stars will travel to Johannesburg to Ethiopia at a neutral venue, Orlando Stadium, before wrapping up the group stage qualifiers in Cape Coast against South Africa this month.



Ghana needs wins in both games to advance to the playoffs.