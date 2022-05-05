Asante Kotoko will not accept any cheap medals as GPL champions - Jerome Otchere tells GFA

Former Kotoko Express editor, Jerome Otchere

Asante Kotoko on the verge of winning GPL

GFA mocked for awarding cheap medals to Hearts of Oak



Jerome Otchere makes a case for GPL



Former Kotoko Express editor, Jerome Otchere has cautioned the Ghana Football Association [GFA] not to award 'cheap' medals to Asante Kotoko players should the club win the Ghana Premier League.



Jerome’s sentiments come on the back of supposed cheap medals that were awarded to Hearts of Oak which were termed as ‘key holders’ by some football fans.



He urged the country’s football governing body to invest in the local league and ensure proper medals are awarded to the champions of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

“I want to tell the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to do better this time around because Asante Kotoko will not accept any cheap medals as Ghana Premier League champions,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM.



“The medals that were awarded to Accra Hearts of Oak last season was a complete disgrace and the FA must do better this time around.



“The FA must be ready to invest and ensure the right thing is done. Teams are investing and the champion is given a cheap medal? This should not happen.



“It is obvious that Asante Kotoko will win the Premier League and we all expect proper medals to be presented to the players and the technical team,” he added.



The Porcupine Warriors are on the verge of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League as they sit top of the league log with 55 points after 27 matches played.